Rahul lauds three photojournalists from J-K who won 2020 Pulitzer Prize

Rahul lauds three photojournalists from J-K who won 2020 Pulitzer PrizePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:59 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lauded the three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir who won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their "striking images of life" in the valley
"Congratulations to Indian photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand for winning a Pulitzer Prize for their powerful images of life in Jammu & Kashmir. You make us all proud," he tweeted. Citing a report, Gandhi said the photojournalists won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their feature photography during the lockdown in the region, following abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. The Pulitzer Prize is considered the most prestigious award in journalism.
