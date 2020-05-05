TN CM announces Rs 20 lakh to slain CRPF jawan's family

TN CM announces Rs 20 lakh to slain CRPF jawan's familyPTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:28 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a CRPF jawan hailing from the state who was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, while condoling the death of C Chandrasekar, also announced providing government job to one person from the slain jawan's family.
In a statement, he expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and said the jawan, who hailed from Tenkasi district in the state, was killed in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. The chief minister said he has directed that Rs 20 lakh be disbursed immediately to Chandrasekar's family.
"I have also directed that one person from the family be provided a government job," he added..
