Left Menu
Development News Edition

Desperate migrants come out on streets in Ahmedabad and Surat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:40 IST
Desperate migrants come out on streets in Ahmedabad and Surat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scores of migrant workers, desperate to travel back to their native states amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, on Tuesday came out on streets in Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, officials said. While more than 1,000 migrant workers carrying luggage gathered in Nikol area in Ahmedabad following a rumour that buses would be run for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, several others came on streets in Varachha area of Surat city.

In Ahmedabad, it took almost two hours for local police to persuade the migrants to vacate the busy crossroad near Ajit Mill police chowky. "Migrants carrying their luggage started gathering in Nikol area since this morning following a rumour that buses would leave for their states from here, which was not true. We convinced them to go home as no bus would leave from here," said Odhav police inspector R G Jadeja.

He said police asked the migrants not to believe in such rumours. "We asked them to approach the Collector's office to get themselves registered for the inter-state travel," he said.

In Surat, police helped the migrants fill the mandatory application forms for inter-state travel through trains. A total of 23 Shramik Special trains carrying around 28,000 migrant workers had left various stations of Gujarat since May 2 to Tuesday morning, a state government release said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Employment department, Vipul Mitra said a dozen more special trains were planned for the day to ferry over 14,000 migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand. Mitra is Gujarat's nodal officer to facilitate transportation of migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, students, and others to their native states by trains.

He said authorities are mulling to increase the number of the special trains to 20 per day in a couple of days. Each train can ferry 1,200 persons. On Monday, migrant workers had pelted police with stones in Surat district, leaving nearly a dozen personnel injured.

Several labourers had also came out on a road in Rajkot demanding that they be sent back to their hometowns, while some migrant workers got their heads tonsured in an area of Surat after being unable to go back home.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. government has nothing to do with Venezuela situation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Venezuela situation has nothing to do with our government, referring to two U.S. citizens detained by Caracas.Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House after Venezuelan President ...

U.S. Supreme Court hears case on overseas anti-AIDS funding restrictions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments over whether a U.S. law violates constitutional free speech rights by requiring overseas affiliates of American-based nonprofit groups that seek federal funding for HIVAIDS relief to formally ado...

China's new large carrier rocket makes maiden flight

Chinas most powerful carrier rocket Long March-5B made its maiden flight on Tuesday, successfully sending the trial version of the countrys new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space, the state media repo...

Over 3 lakh register in Gulf as govt prepares for biggest evacuation exercise in decades

India is launching its biggest ever evacuation exercise in decades deploying a raft of civilian aircraft and naval ships to bring back home thousands of Indians stranded in the Gulf and various other parts of the world. Over three lakh peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020