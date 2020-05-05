People of Mizoram hamlet sharing ration items with others during lockdown

Setting an example for others, a section of the people in a remote hamlet of Mizoram are helping the needy by sharing a part of their free ration with them during the lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. More than 170 families of Vahai village in south Mizoram's Siaha district donated over 5 quintal of rice from their free quota of ration for distribution among the poor, Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) member K. Chhaubei said.

Mizoram food, civil supplies and consumer affairs director Lalhriatzuali Ralte told PTI that Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries of the village, about 400 km from here, have shared their free ration with those who need it more. Ralte said households, especially those having more than 5 members, have not taken whole quota and donated 50 to 60 kg of rice each to village level task force, which distributed it to the poor.

Free ration is currently being distributed to AAY and PHH beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme across the state for April and May. According to officials, there are 1,29,410 PHH card holders and 25,995 AAY beneficiaries in the state.

The Centre has allocated 10 thousand metric tonne of rice to Mizoram to be distributed among beneficiaries during the lockdown..