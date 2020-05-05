Villagers attack forest range officer's office, damage vehicle after man dies

Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI): Villagers on Tuesday attacked the office of a Forest Range Officer (FRO) and damaged a vehicle in Nirmal district alleging that a 60-year-old man died after being manhandled by forest department personnel, officials said. The elderly man, taken into custody by forest staff on Monday after he was found lighting a fire in the forest in Gandi Gopalpur village, which is part of the core area of Kawal Tiger Reserve, was subsequently released and died at a government hospital at Utnoor town on Tuesday, they said.

Forest department officials in a preliminary report maintained that the person was not manhandled by any of their staff and it was not responsible for the death of the person. As per the report, it is "presumed he committed suicide." According to forest department officials, the man was brought to the office of the FRO Udumpur for inquiry.

After requests from the husband of a Sarpanch and Vice Sarpanch for his release he was "released in healthy and fit condition" on Monday afternoon after taking personal bonds from them and they took him to his village,the officials said. After he died Tuesday, a large group of villagers from Gandi Gopalpur damaged the office, furniture, files and also a vehicle of the office of FRO Udumpur Range alleging that the forest department was responsible for the death of one of their villagers.

Meanwhile, the forest officials have informed the police over the damage to the office and vehicle..