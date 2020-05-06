Left Menu
Total 40 COVID-19 cases in Tripura, most patients BSF jawans

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:05 IST
With thirteen more Border Security Force (BSF) jawans testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of active cases rose to 40 in Tripura, the state government said. All the active patients are either BSF jawans or their children.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote in his official Twitter handle, "Alert! 13 persons from 138th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 POSITIVE today including 1 Mess worker. Total #COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 42 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 40) There is no POSITIVE case among civilians. Don't Panic! #TripuraCOVID19Count". He also wrote on his Facebook page that the state government is doing maximum number of COVID-19 tests to ensure further safety of everyone.

"We are conducting maximum number #COVID19 tests to ensure further safety of everyone. Our Govt is keeping close vigil on the current situations. Specialised Doctors are taking care of the Positive patients. I urge everyone not to Panic and Co-operate with Government. Don't believe in rumours, Govt will take strict action if anyone found spreading any misinformation," Deb wrote. The fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed on the fourth consecutive day from a single location -- 138th battalion of BSF at Ambassa in Dhalai district, 90 km from here -- where a Head Constable and a Constable were found to be affected by the virus on May 2. Twelve more jawans were tested positive with the virus on the next day and 13 other tested positive on Monday.

State nodal officer for COVID-19 Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma told reporters that the BSF battalion headquarters is being converted into a COVID-19 care centre and everyone is being tested..

