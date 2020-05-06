Left Menu
KCR extends lockdown, says decision on opening shops in Hyderabad after May 15

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines, economic activities have been resumed in the zones of Telangana except for six red zone areas. After a review meeting of May 15, a further decision will be taken including of Hyderabad, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-05-2020 05:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 05:00 IST
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a press briefing. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines, economic activities have been resumed in the zones of Telangana except for six red zone areas. After a review meeting of May 15, a further decision will be taken including of Hyderabad, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "The Central Government has given guidelines for starting economic activities mentioning which all shops will be opened in the three zones. Though we are implementing all these guidelines in the state, we are not opening shops in six red zones. In red zones, other than the essential shops, shops selling electrical goods, cement, hardware, steel, automobile spare parts and activities and services related to agriculture will be open. However, no relaxation will be given in Hyderabad," KCR said during a press briefing.

The six red zones are -- Suryapet, Warangal Urban, Medchal, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad. He further said, "A report will be made on the situation and on May 15 a decision will be taken. However, all shops will remain open in green and orange zones in rural areas from Mandal headquarters down to villages. In municipal towns, only 50 per cent shops will remain open as per draw by the municipal commissioners."

The number of containment zones has been reduced from 35 to 12 in the state, he added. During the briefing, he also announced the extension of the lockdown in the state to May 29.

Addressing media persons here, Chief Minister Rao said: "Public should complete the purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be a curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action." "We are fully equipped with medical equipment. We are ready to face any eventuality. People should cooperate with us. Elders above 65 years should not come out if there is no medical emergency. Children should also not allowed outside."

While no religious congregations nor political meetings will be allowed amid the lockdown, construction works will be allowed, stamps and registration department will work and the public can purchase and sell lands in the state but will need to maintain social distancing, KCR said. He also said, "The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams which were postponed due to lockdown, will now be conducted. As per the High Court guidelines, we will conduct eight exams and all examination halls will be sanitised. We will also arrange RTC buses for students and if anyone wants to come in their personal vehicle special passes will be issued. The Intermediate papers evaluation will start in the state from May 6."

Speaking on the liquor shops, he said, "All liquor shops will be open in the state and around 2200 liquor shops will be open apart from 15 shops in containment zones. However, bars, clubs and pubs will remain close and if a person does not wear a mask he/she will now receive liquor nor goods." Informing about the migrant labourers, the Chief Minister said, "People from Bihar work in our rice mills and about 20,000-22,000 of our people want to come back from Bihar. The train which is going to Bihar will bring back here, the rice mill workers from there. We are bringing back 1,200 such people tomorrow in this manner."

He further said, "We have sent 11 trains today - 5 to Bihar, 1 to Jharkhand, 1 to Rajasthan, 2 to Uttar Pradesh and 2 to Madhya Pradesh. So, 11 trains left from Hyderabad today. I wanted to send 40 trains but we need consent from the concerned states too." Speaking on state's count of coronavirus cases, he said, "With 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the total count has reached 1,096, of which 628 people have recovered. As of now, 439 are active cases."

Taking a jibe at the Centre, he said, "The Telangana Government had announced its first containment zone -- Karimnagar district -- even when the Central Government did not know what containment zone is." There are chances of the state getting vaccines against coronavirus by August or September, he added. (ANI)

