Fire breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market, 36 fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire. The blaze was doused at around 12 noon and eight fire tenders were working on the cooling process, they said.