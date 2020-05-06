29 BSF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur

Twenty-nine BSF jawans, forming part of a company deployed earlier in the Walled City area in Delhi on internal security duty, tested positive for Covid-19 here on Wednesday, an official of the border guarding force said. All these jawans had been shifted to the Subsidiary Training Center (STC) of BSF on Monday from Delhi for quarantine.

"Their samples were taken on Tuesday after their arrival at Jodhpur and had been sent to AIIMS for examination. The report was released by AIIMS on Wednesday morning, in which they were tested positive," the BSF official said. All of them have now been admitted in the AIIMS for treatment, he added. According to the official, all these jawans were the part of a BSF company, which had been sent to Delhi from Jaipur for internal security purpose and had been put up at the Jama Masjid.

Some of the jawans, on duty there, had tested corona-positive, after which the entire company was air-lifted to Jodhpur and was quarantined at the STC considering adequate accommodation for their quarantine. The official said the quarantine centre at the STC here is well-equipped for the purpose and the administration here has been taking proper care of all the jawans.