Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 infects 548 docs, nurses, paramedics across India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:34 IST
COVID-19 infects 548 docs, nurses, paramedics across India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus has infected around 548 doctors, nurses, and paramedics across the country so far, according to data maintained by the Centre, official sources said on Wednesday. The figure does not include field workers, ward boys, sanitation workers, security guards, lab attendants, peons, laundry, and kitchen staff among others.

According to an official source, it has not been ascertained from where these doctors, nurses, and paramedic staff have acquired the infection. The figure includes doctors, nurses, and paramedics from Centre-run and state government-run facilities across states and union territories. "No epidemiological investigation of the cases was done. So there is no clear segregation on how many contracted the disease at the workplace and how many got it from the community," the official source said.

Several doctors, who tested positive for COVID-19, are also reported to have died in the country. Though their exact numbers were not immediately known. The official said that 69 doctors in the national capital have so far contracted the disease. COVID-19 has claimed 1,694 lives and infected 49,391 people nationwide till Wednesday morning.

Besides, 274 nurses and paramedics have so far been infected by the virus. As many as 13 healthcare personnel, including seven resident doctors and a professor, have tested positive for coronavirus over the past two months at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, the sources said.

Around 10 healthcare workers, including a resident doctor and five nurses, have contracted the disease so far at the AIIMS. Besides, some security guards have also been infected in the premier hospital. Besides, several healthcare workers working in various central and Delhi government hospitals have also been infected by the disease, according to the data.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Consumption of liquor can weaken immunity, increase chances of COVID-19 infection

Consumption of alcohol, especially its heavy use, weakens the immune system and reduces bodys ability to cope with infectious diseases such as COVID-19, say doctors. Dr Manish Jain, a Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at BLK Hospital, said tha...

Behind closed doors, France's COVID-19 death toll likely to jump

In April, an elderly resident living in Seine-Saint-Denis, Frances poorest commune on the edge of Paris, went to hospital worried they had COVID-19. The test returned negative and the pensioner was sent home. Ten days later they were found ...

COVID-19: Taraji P Henson, Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation collaborate to address mental health needs

Actor Taraji P Henson is teaming up with The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation to help first responders, essential workers, and all those navigating the coronavirus pandemic deal with mental health issuesAccording to Deadline, the Empire star v...

CBI probing into revenue loss in Excise Department: Bedi

Territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has taken up investigation into organised crime causing wrongful loss of revenue to Excise department of Puducherry administration. In a wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020