EPFO accepting e-sign approval through email to ease EPF compliance procedure

Many important tasks like KYC attestation, transfer claim attestation etc are being done online by the authorized persons of employers using their Digital Signatures (DSC) or Aadhar based e-Signs on EPFO portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:47 IST
Due to lockdown, many employers are facing difficulties to send one-time registration requests to the Regional Offices. Image Credit: ANI

In the current scenario of lockdown announced by the Government to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and other disruptions, the employers are not able to function normally and are facing problems in using their digital signatures or Aadhaar based e-sign on EPFO portal.

Due to lockdown, many employers are facing difficulties to send one-time registration requests to the Regional Offices.

Keeping in view the above situation and to further ease the compliance procedure, EPFO has decided to accept such requests through email also. An employer can send the scanned copy of the duly signed request letter to the concerned Regional Office through the mail. Official email addresses of the Regional Offices are available at www.epfindia.gov.in.

Further, such establishments, whose authorized officers have approved digital signatures but are not able to locate the dongle, can log in to the employer portal and register their e-sign through the link for registration of already registered authorized signatories. If their name against the approved digital signature is the same as that in their Aadhar, the registration of e-sign will not require any further approval. Other authorized signatories can register their e-signs and send the request letters approved by the employers and seek approval of the concerned EPFO Offices.

This facility provides further relief to the employers and EPF members adversely impacted by the Pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

