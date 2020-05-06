Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan contributes US$ 209K to UNMAS for mine action project in South Sudan

Since 2011, Japan has contributed over the US $17 million to humanitarian mine action in South Sudan, preventing physical harm to civilians, improving access to basic services, and helping people rebuild their lives in the wake of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:15 IST
Japan contributes US$ 209K to UNMAS for mine action project in South Sudan
Currently, 369 distinct sites with approximately 20.4 km2 of land are thought to be contaminated by landmines, cluster munitions, and other explosive hazards.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UNMAS)

The Government of Japan has contributed the US $209,090 to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), for the mine action project "Enabling Safe Return, Humanitarian Operations, and Strengthening Institutional Capacity of the National Mine Action Authority in South Sudan". Since 2011, Japan has contributed over the US $17 million to humanitarian mine action in South Sudan, preventing physical harm to civilians, improving access to basic services, and helping people rebuild their lives in the wake of conflict.

The formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) signals a new era in South Sudan, however, the humanitarian crisis remains dire with 7.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, compounded by COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic challenges South Sudan irrespectively. UNMAS, together with the Government of Japan, is committed to comply with and support national-led efforts to prevent the spread of the virus while ensuring our vital work that includes protecting civilians and enabling humanitarian operations through this project will provide meaningful assistance to mine-affected communities and the people of South Sudan.

Currently, 369 distinct sites with approximately 20.4 km2 of land are thought to be contaminated by landmines, cluster munitions, and other explosive hazards. South Sudan recently submitted its five-year extension request for the Ottawa Treaty in which it detailed its plan and ability to achieve its commitment to fulfilling the treaty obligations -- clearance of all mined areas – before 2026. The requirement for a clearance capacity to react to spot tasks to dispose of unexploded ordnance is, however, likely to remain for decades. Hence there is a requirement to build the Government of South Sudan's National Mine Action Authority (NMAA)'s capacity to respond appropriately to the threats posed by explosive ordnance and to manage the long-term issues.

Continued funding from the Government of Japan will support a field team to carry out survey and clearance of explosive ordnance along the Juba-Nimule road in Magwi, Eastern Equatoria, creating a safe passage for returnees from Uganda as well as safe access to markets, schools, water points, and clinics for the local communities, while simultaneously supporting efforts to build the capacity of the NMAA to plan, coordinate, and manage mine action operations.

His Excellency Mr Seiji Okada, the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of South Sudan stated, "After the establishment of R-TGoNU, many refugees, diasporas, as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs) are expected to return home. The continuous commitment by the Government of Japan through UNMAS supports the Government of South Sudan's efforts to clear harmful remnants from their homeland and to offer safe land for returnees, members of host communities, and IDPs, for them to enjoy a long-awaited peace and livelihood."

In the last year alone, Japan's assistance has enabled the clearance of over 840,900 m² of land (equivalent to approximately 120 football pitches), the destruction of over 630 items of explosive ordnance and 5,300 bullets in Eastern Equatoria. Nearly 30,000 South Sudanese IDPs, returnees, and members of host communities, including 8,000 women and 14,500 children, have received explosive ordnance risk education (EORE) to avoid and mitigate the threat of explosive hazards.

Mr Richard Boulter, the Senior Programme Manager of UNMAS in South Sudan said, "UNMAS appreciates the Government of Japan's continued vital commitment to humanitarian mine action in South Sudan, and for its ongoing support to develop the capacity of the NMAA. This year's support will maintain my action as a critical enabler for safe return and humanitarian assistance, and a promoter of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways expects to re-open routes this month

Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it would this month start to rebuild its network, in anticipation countries will ease air travel restrictions and based on monitoring of passenger trends.State-owned Qatar Airways has been one of few airlines...

Reyaz Naikoo: From a maths teacher to a calculative Hizbul militant

From a maths teacher to a calculative militant, Reyaz Naikoo had a charmed existence as a terrorist for eight years before he was killed by security forces on Wednesday in a gunbattle lasting five hours. Life came to full circle for the 35-...

Make food, travel to home free for stranded migrant workers: Civil society to PM

Civil society organizations on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Railways should not charge for tickets on the special trains being run to transport migrant workers back to their homes amid the coronavirus-forced l...

Hlengiwe Mkhize hands over food parcels, masks to disability organisations

Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Deputy Minister, Hlengiwe Mkhize, has today handed over food parcels, sanitary pads and masks to disability organisations.This is to help mitigate the compounded risks that people with disabilities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020