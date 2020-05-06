Four more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal; toll now 72

West Bengal reported four Covid- 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 72 in the state, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Wednesday. These patients died directly because of Covid-19, he said.

Bandyopadhyay said 72 others succumbed to various concurrent ailments and the novel coronavirus infection in them was "incidental". He said 112 new coronavirus infections were detected during the past 24 hours and the total number of active cases is now 1,047.

During this period, 2,570 samples were tested for Covid-19. The total number of samples tested in the state so far is 27,571, Bandyopadhyay said.