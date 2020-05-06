Delhi HC upholds bail to cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla, dismisses police's plea

Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the bail granted to Sanjeev Chawla, who was extradited to India for his alleged involvement in a match-fixing racket, and dismissed a plea filed by Delhi Police challenging the trial court order in the matter. Justice Asha Menon had, earlier this month, reserved its order on the plea seeking cancellation of regular bail granted to Chawla by a sessions court on April 30.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Chawla in the hearing held through video conferencing while Delhi Police was represented by public prosecutor Kewal Ahuja. Chawla, who is one of the main accused in the match-fixing scandal that also involved late South Africa captain Hansie Cronje, was granted bail by the sessions court on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh.

He had allegedly conspired with the latter to fix matches during South Africa's tour to India in the year 2000. Police, while challenging the bail order, urged the judicature to set aside the trial court order and stated that the accused Sanjeev Chawla is a British national and there are chances that he may fly back.

The police also stated that it took them 20 years to bring Chawla to justice in India and added that the investigation team worked hard on this case to get the accused extradited from the United Kingdom. (ANI)