Meghalaya CM constitutes task force to revive the economy of the state

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has constituted a task force to revive the economy of the state post-COVID-19 pandemic situation, an official said on Wednesday. The Chief Ministers Task Force on the Economy for post-COVID Meghalaya was formed to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the economy of the state, the official said.

The task force will have three committees, the apex committee and the executive committee will be chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, chief secretary M S Rao said. While the apex committee will have all cabinet ministers as members, the executive committee will have deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, Industries minister S Dhar and Agriculture minister Banteidor Lyngdoh as members besides NEC secretary K Moses, Farmers commission chairperson K N Kumar, Prof David Syiemlieh, Prof Stefan Dercon and IIM Shillong chairman Shishir Bajoria.

A third committee, which will consist of working groups to be headed by government officials, will also be constituted, Rao said. Meghalaya has till date reported 12 cases of COVID-19.

One person has died while 10 others have recovered. About 15,000 people of Meghalaya stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown are coming home in two phases, the official added.