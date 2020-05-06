Cong preparing list of migrants to reimburse travel expenses: U'khand leader

The Congress has started preparing a list of migrants returning to Uttarakhand to reimburse their travel expenses as announced by party president Sonia Gandhi. According to Anugrah Narayan Singh, in charge of party affairs in the state, Congress leader Manish Khanduri has developed a mobile application for the purpose and the Pradesh Congress Committee started collecting information

Nearly 2 lakh youths from different parts of the country are expected to reach the state, Singh said. “We are committed to reimburse their travel expenses on getting correct information of their account numbers and verifying that they have travelled from their workplaces from outside the state," he said. According to Singh, people from across the state are sending information on the party's app. The information will be compiled after all of them have returned to the state, he added. "Over 17,000 youths have informed us about their arrival over the last three days only," he said. The Congress leader said the AICC has given its consent to meeting all the expenditure of the migrants' travel as announced by the party president

"Immediately after Mrs Gandhi's announcement, we received a message from AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel asking us to prepare a list of all migrants coming to the state from their workplaces," Singh said.