Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt announces summer vacation in its schools from May 11 to June 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:48 IST
Delhi govt announces summer vacation in its schools from May 11 to June 30

The Delhi government has announced summer vacation in schools run and aided by the government from May 11 to June 30, officials said on Wednesday. The government has also clarified that students will not be called to schools for any vacation-related activity in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in the schools have been suspended since March 23. The lockdown has further extended upto May 1. "The summer vacations in government and government aided schools shall be observed from May 11 to June 30. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching learning activity during summer vacation," a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Merkel says Bundesliga can restart in second half of May

Germanys Bundesliga soccer league can re-start in the second half of May following the coronavirus stoppage, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.The announcement was made as part of an easing of lockdown measures. The Bundesliga has ...

Golf-2020 World Amateur Team Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years World Amateur Team Championships WATC, scheduled for October, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Golf Federation IGF said on Tuesday. The biennial amateur golf competition, which dates back to 195...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Kepulauan Babar, Indonesia- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck near Kepulauan Babar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 117 km, EMSC said. ...

'Of course, we will share it with the world': Israel's ambassador to India on Covid-19 breakthrough

Israels ambassador to India, Ron Malka on Wednesday said that his country is an advanced stage of a breakthrough on developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus and is awaiting results of clinical trials. The processes are not finalised,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020