Punjab Minister's campaign -- Ambassadors of Hope -- creates world record

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla's campaign -- Ambassadors of Hope -- which was launched for the students to share their creativity during lockdown -- has created a world record as close to 1,05,898 school going children have shared their videos.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:38 IST
Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla's campaign -- Ambassadors of Hope -- which was launched for the students to share their creativity during lockdown -- has created a world record as close to 1,05,898 school going children have shared their videos. "The campaign created a world record as never in the past so many students participated in an online video competition concluded in eight days. Currently, Cebu City Commission, a government body of the Philippines, holds the record of the highest participation as they had got 43,157 participants in eight day-long online competition," said Singla on Wednesday.

Students from Ludhiana district have sent the most entries -- 16,084 -- followed by Amritsar 13,862, Sangrur 10,741, and Patiala 10,614. Apart from entries, the campaign also engaged around 2.5 Crore people on Social Media platforms in eight days. "The primary objective of engaging the students in constructive activity in the atmosphere of abject negativity has been achieved," an official statement quoted Singla as saying

"It is heartening to see the response we have got from the children. For me, every child is a winner as they have kept the Punjabi Virsa alive. Most of the entries are deeply-rooted in Punjabi ethos and culture. I am grateful to all the students, who shared innovative ideas through videos on just one call," added Singla. The Minister said that they appreciate the spirit of students and efforts put in by their parents, teachers and school principals in guiding and motivating them. "I and my team will go through every video and prepare a detailed report to announce the results in the next 20 days," he said. (ANI)

