Petrol, diesel prices raised by Rs 2 a litre in Chandigarh

Petrol and diesel prices in Chandigarh have been hiked by Rs 2 per litre after the union territory administration raised value added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. Petrol in the city now costs Rs 68.62 a litre as against Rs 65.02 previously and diesel price has been hiked to Rs 62.02 per litre from Rs 59.30 a litre.

The union administration's decision came a day after the Punjab government raised VAT on the two fuels. Despite increase in VAT by 5 per cent, the fuel prices in Chandigarh continue to be lower than that of Punjab.

Prices of petrol and diesel in Mohali stood at Rs 72.58 a litre and Rs 64.05 a litre respectively..