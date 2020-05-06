Ahmedabad fights Covid: Except milk parlours, chemists, all shops to remain shut

All shops except those providing milk and medicines in Ahmedabad will remain closed in Ahmedabad till May 15 for effective implementation of social distancing and minimise crowding in order to reduce coronavirus spread. "All shops/parlours shall be closed except providing only milk and medicines," said Mukesh Kumar, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

The administration, including Deputy Municipal Commissioners and Assistant Municipal Commissioners of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, has been asked to take all necessary actions for implementation of these measures. "Failure to obey these orders shall be penalized under section 188 and section 270 of I.P.C. and Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897," read the order. (ANI)