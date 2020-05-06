Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cabinet approves ordinance to protect health workers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:28 IST
UP Cabinet approves ordinance to protect health workers

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to send those attacking health workers and others fighting coronavirus to jail for up to seven years and impose a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh. The draft law also provides for setting up a state-level authority to advise the government on controlling the epidemic, as well as similar district-level authorities. It also includes punishment for breaking quarantine rules, escaping from hospital or violating lockdown orders. The Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Ordinance, 2020 allows strict action for attacks and misbehaviour against health workers, policemen and sanitation workers, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The step has been taken to protect “corona warriors” working tirelessly to control the pandemic, the official said. The government said the ordinance has a provision for punishment ranging from six months to seven years and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh for assault or misbehaviour with doctors, paramedics, police personnel, sanitation workers and others deployed by the government. Those found guilty of spitting and throwing filth on them can be jailed for two to five years, besides a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, a press statement said. Violation of quarantine rules and escaping from a hospital will attract a jail term of one to three years besides a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The ordinance provides for one to three years of imprisonment for obscene and indecent conduct apart from a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. There is also a provision for strict punishment for those who spread the disease and violate the lockdown. Coronavirus patients who hide themselves can face imprisonment ranging from one to three years and a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Patients who intentionally travel on public transport will face imprisonment from one to three years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Under the provisions of the ordinance, the government will set up a state epidemic control authority headed by the chief minister. It will have seven other members, including the chief secretary. Apart from this, three-member district epidemic control authorities will also be formed, headed by the district magistrates. The state authority will advise the government in matters related to epidemic prevention control while the district authorities will coordinate the activities of departments in the district.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt issues guidelines on allowing industrial units to work during lockdown

As the Delhi government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines on allowing industrial and in situ construction works during lockdown, including compulsory download of Aarogya Setu app, confusion persisted over the opening of units manufact...

Can't allow movement on Haryana borders, no pressure tactic will work: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he has been receiving requests everyday from people wanting to cross the state border with Delhi but he will not give in to any pressure. It will not work with me, he said, adding that the is...

Those who stand by gun will be consumed by gun: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said there is no premium on terrorism and the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo is a signal, loud an clear, that those who stand by the gun will be consumed by the gun. Singh said...

Uber offers free transport service to medics of 11 hospitals in West Bengal

App cab aggregator Uber on Wednesday said it will provide free rides to healthcare workers of 11 hospitals in Kolkata and Howrah to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The company said it has partnered with the West Bengal government to offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020