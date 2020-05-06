25 deaths due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad; 291 new cases in a day

Ahmedabad reported291 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 4,735, while with the death of 25more COVID-19 patients, the toll rose to 298 on Wednesday, a health department official said. Ahmedabad also reported the discharge of 74 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of recovered people to 778, the official said.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which saw a change in guard at the top after commissioner Vijay Nehra was home quarantined on Tuesday, took several measures to contain the spread of the virus in the city. As per new measures, no shops, other than those selling milk and medicines, will be allowed to remain open in the city for the next seven days.