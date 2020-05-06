Conducting 'socio-economic survey' of migrant labourers: RSS

The RSS is conducting a "socio-economic survey" of migrant labourers to know their condition better and also find out whether they would like to remain in their villages or come back to cities for work once the COVID-19 situation normalises, its joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Wednesday. Interacting with foreign media via video conferencing, he said the Sangh is helping local administration in crowd management and providing food to migrant labourers.

"We are also conducting a survey to know whether migrant labourers would like to stay in their villages or come back to cities for livelihood," he said. When contacted, Hosabale told PTI that this is a "socio-economic" survey and the Sangh keeps on doing such surveys for a better understanding of the society. The Sangh is concerned about problems being faced by migrant labourers and it is helping them in all possible manner, he said and suggested that this survey is also a step in that direction.

Underlining that the society needs to work hand in hand with the government in handling this challenge, Hosabale said the situation is such that nobody could have planned for this. There may have been incidents of migrant labourers being not taken care properly but it is unfair to generalise and "project it in a negative way", he said. He said he is hopeful the situation will ease out in next few days. Meanwhile, the Sangh also advocated for indigenous economy model based on Swadeshi, to make country self reliant using local resources and workforce in economic activities..