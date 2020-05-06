Left Menu
Four more die of virus in UP as infection tally nears 3,000

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported four more coronavirus deaths as the state's infection count rose to 2,998 with 118 fresh cases surfacing on Wednesday. So far, 60 people have died of infection in the state, where 67 of the 75 districts have been hit by the pandemic. According to a health bulletin, one death each was reported from Allahabad, Etah, Meerut and Aligarh on Wednesday. The maximum 16 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by eight from Meerut; seven from Moradabad; six from Kanpur; four from Mathura; three from Firozabad; and two each from Ghaziabad and Aligarh. A fatality each has been reported from Lucknow, Varanasi, Bareilly, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Amroha, Basti, Shravasti, Etah and Allahabad.

Of the fresh 118 cases on Wednesday, the maximum 16 were reported from Kanpur; followed Agra (15), Firozabad (12), Meerut (11), Varanasi (9), Banda (7) and Ghaziabad (6). As many as 1,130 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding that the number of active cases is 1,808. Earlier, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the recovery rate in the state was rising and was above the national average. While the national recovery rate is 28.71 per cent, in Uttar Pradesh it is 38.37 per cent, he added. PTI SAB RDK RDK

