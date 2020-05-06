Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry home minister orders registration of FIR into liquor disappearance case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:08 IST
Hry home minister orders registration of FIR into liquor disappearance case

Haryana Government has set up a three-member special investigation team to probe into a huge stock of liquor gone missing from a godown in the state’s Sonipat district. Asked about the reports that over 2 lakh alcohol bottles have gone missing, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said he has taken serious note of the matter and ordered registration of an FIR in the case.

Vij said the “theft” had taken place from the recovered stock kept in a temporary warehouse of the godown. “The matter of theft of liquor from the recovered stock kept in a temporary warehouse at Kharkhoda-Matindoo road in Sonipat was brought to my notice by DGP himself on May 5,” Vij said.

He said it was a serious matter and such types of incidents “are not possible without the connivance of staff on duty”. “Therefore, I have directed for immediate registration of FIR in the matter,” he said.

He said till May 5 after the lockdown was announced, there had been no sale of liquor in the state. Liquor vends reopened in Haryana on May 6. The home minister apprehended that during the time when sale of liquor in the state remained closed, liquor mafia might have influenced the excise and police staff and such type of incidents might have occurred at other places also.

Vij said he has directed that SIT comprising three members including an IAS officer, one ADGP rank officer from police department and one senior officer from Excise Department be formed for further probe. The SIT has been asked to submit its finding to the government within 20 days from now, he said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the Excise Department, on being asked to comment on the matter, had said an inquiry had been ordered by Vij..

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 65

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 on Wednesday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said. The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic ...

Facebook names oversight board, including former Denmark PM

A year and a half after announcing its creation, Facebook has named the initial 20 members of its oversight board, a quasi-independent panel that is to make decisions on thorny issues. The boards members were named by Facebook and hail from...

Oversight Board says committed to transparency, fairness in decision on FB, Insta content

Oversight Board, an independent body set up by Facebook, on Wednesday announced the names of 20 members and asserted that the organisation was committed to operating with transparency and fairness in its decisions related to content on Face...

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.The Republican presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020