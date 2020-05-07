Qutub Minar car ramming case: ASI authorities seek action against & damages from man

Authorities at the Archaeological Survey of India Wednesday said they have lodged a police complaint seeking action against a drunken man who allegedly rammed his car into a wall near the entrance of Qutub Minar in south Delhi. A senior official of the ASI Delhi Circle said, "ASI will ask seek to recover the damages from the offender".

The 31-year-old drunken man had allegedly rammed his car into the boundary wall of the UNESCO World Heritage Site in south Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Arun Chauhan, a resident of Mahipalpur. He deals in sale and purchase of old cars in Dwarka's Sector-23 area, police said on Tuesday.

N K Pathak, Regional Director (Northern Range) of ASI termed the incident as very unfortunate, specially as it happened during the lockdown. "The wall area has been barricaded and there is no threat of trespassing. As soon, as the lockdown situation eases, we will try to get the wall repaired," he told PTI.

On Monday at around 3.50 am, police received information regarding fire in a car and rushed there. A senior police officer said Chauhan was driving his car in a drunken state and hit the wall, following which the vehicle caught fire. He also received burn injuries in his legs, hands and on the face. He was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital here in a PCR van, the officer said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him, police added.