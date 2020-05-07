One Home guard killed another injured in road accident in Bihar

One Home guard killed another injured in road accident in BiharPTI | Motihari | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:37 IST
One Home guard was killed and another was injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in East Champaran district on Wednesday night, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jyoti Prakash said the mishap took place around 8 pm in Paharpur police station area of East Champaran when Om Prakash Pandey (31) and Prem Bhushan Tiwari (52) were on their way to the adjoining West Champaran district.
Pandey died on the spot while Tiwari received serious injuries and he was rushed to a hospital by police personnel where his condition was stated to be critical, the DSP said. He said both were residents of Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran and were returning from Patna where they had been deployed for traffic control.
A search was on for the truck that knocked them down and the errant driver, the DSP added..
- READ MORE ON:
- East Champaran
- Patna
- West Champaran
- Bettiah
- Paharpur
- Om Prakash Pandey
ALSO READ
Take pledge to keep planet healthy: Naveen Patnaik on Earth Day
Patnaik delivers oath to 6798 village heads to keep their areas free from COVID-19
Patnaik urges people to read books to beat lockdown blues
COVID-19: Patnaik speaks to PM over organising 'Rath Yatra' in Puri this year
Trying to help stranded students in line with MHA guidelines: Bihar govt tells Patna HC