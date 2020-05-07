NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 10:12 IST
All India News Schedule for Wednesday, May 7 - Coronavirus/lockdown updates
NATIONAL BUREAU-PM Narendra Modi to participate in Vesak Sammelan online on the occasion of Buddha Purnima NCR Bureau -Online protest by JNUSU over trolling of Jamia student NORTH-Industry reaction to migrant workers leaving Punjab-Rajasthan CM's video conference with officials SOUTH -Updates on resumption of liquor sales in Tamil Nadu-Vizag gas leak updates EAST-Around 150 stranded Mizos who entered the state without informing authorities are tracked and quarantined PTI DV
