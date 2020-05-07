Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs MPPCB to recover fine from concrete mixing plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:38 IST
NGT directs MPPCB to recover fine from concrete mixing plant

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to recover environmental compensation from a concrete mixing plant operating in violation of green laws in a village in Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that a team inspected and found that the plant was working near a school and a residential hostel. The tribunal took into account that the plant was causing dust emission and air and noise pollution caused by the transportation of raw material. The project was working without consent under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, it noted.

"In view of the fact that the unit operated in violation of environmental norms, the MPPCB must assess and recover environmental compensation following due process of law. MPPCB may also ensure that the unit does not restart its working in violation of law including compliance of criteria," the bench said. The hearing was held through video conferencing.

The MPPCB, District in charge Officer, Burhanpur had inspected the site and observed that industry has not installed adequate air pollution control measures and also not complied the consent conditions. The tribunal was hearing a plea alleging illegal operation of a concrete mixing plant and stone crusher in village Dhulkot in Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

ICAR issues advisories through Fishery Institutions for workers' safety

The Covid-19 pandemic that spread all across the globe leading to lockdown, has significantly affected the fisheries aquaculture sectors in a multitude of ways in the country. Besides the disruption of fishing activities from open-water, a...

Foreigners on the frontlines of pandemic in Arab Gulf states

As she was treated for COVID-19 in a hospital isolation ward in Kuwait City, Amnah Ibraheem wanted to credit those caring for her. The nurses were all South Asian, the radiologist was African, another of her doctors was Egyptian. The only f...

Talks are on for 'Scream 5', says Neve Campbell

Actor Neve Campbell says she is constantly in discussions with the makers of her Scream franchise for a fifth film in the slasher series. Filmmaker Wes Craven started the franchise with 1996s Scream, which also featured David Arquette, Cour...

Will bring home all stranded migrant workers from UP: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a list on migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh stranded in other states due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown and assured that they will all be brought back home. Adityanath said, till now, 37 trains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020