NGT directs MPPCB to recover fine from concrete mixing plant

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to recover environmental compensation from a concrete mixing plant operating in violation of green laws in a village in Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that a team inspected and found that the plant was working near a school and a residential hostel. The tribunal took into account that the plant was causing dust emission and air and noise pollution caused by the transportation of raw material. The project was working without consent under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, it noted.

"In view of the fact that the unit operated in violation of environmental norms, the MPPCB must assess and recover environmental compensation following due process of law. MPPCB may also ensure that the unit does not restart its working in violation of law including compliance of criteria," the bench said. The hearing was held through video conferencing.

The MPPCB, District in charge Officer, Burhanpur had inspected the site and observed that industry has not installed adequate air pollution control measures and also not complied the consent conditions. The tribunal was hearing a plea alleging illegal operation of a concrete mixing plant and stone crusher in village Dhulkot in Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh..