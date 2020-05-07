Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court issues production warrant against suspended J-K DSP, three others in terror links case

A Delhi court on Thursday issued a production warrant against suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and three others accused in a case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:02 IST
Delhi court issues production warrant against suspended J-K DSP, three others in terror links case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday issued a production warrant against suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and three others accused in a case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital. During a hearing today on the remand of the accused persons, Tihar jail authorities informed the court that the accused could not be presented before it as they are lodged in a Jammu and Kashmir jail.

After hearing the submissions, Special Judge MK Nagpal asked Jammu and Kashmir's Hira Nagar jail authorities to present Singh before the court on May 18. Besides Singh, the court has also issued production warrants against Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir.

All four of them, arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country, are currently under judicial custody in the matter. According to the police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths are being trained to carry out terrorist activities. The FIR said that D company is involved in funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab. According to the police, some inputs were received through a reliable source that a group of individual likely to be linked to a terror outfit operating in Jammu and Kashmir is planning a terrorist attack on protected persons in Delhi and other parts of the country.

In this regard, the involvement of a Srinagar-based travel agent name Javed Iqbal and another person by name Singh associated with security agency was surfaced. Davinder Singh was arrested earlier by NIA in a separate case related to trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports record spike in daily virus cases

Russian health officials reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday a new record daily spike which brought the countrys total over 177,000 confirmed casesRussias official caseload has thus surpassed that of Germany and Fra...

Australian Open organisers admit cancellation possible

Tennis Australia conceded Thursday that Januarys Australian Open faces cancellation under a worst-case scenario, but said it was looking at a range of options in hope the COVID-19 crisis eases. This years tennis calendar has been suspended ...

2 BSF personnel die of COVID-19; 41 news cases reported

Two Border Security Force personnel have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection while the force has reported 41 new cases of infection, a senior official said on ThursdayThe total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel ...

Face masks make a political statement in era of coronavirus

The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement a moment to pick sides in a brewing culture war over containing the coronavirus. While not yet as loaded as a Make America Great Again hat, the mask is increasingly a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020