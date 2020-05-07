Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief package for horticulturists in offing: Karnataka Agriculture Min

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:05 IST
Relief package for horticulturists in offing: Karnataka Agriculture Min

The Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday said the Yediyurappa-government would announce a special package for the fruits and vegetable growers to support horticulture activities. The statement comes a day after the government announced a package of Rs 1,610 crore for the benefit of those in distress due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

It includes a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare to the flower growers, Rs 5,000 each to the barbers, washermen, autorickshaw and taxi drivers. Addressing reporters here, the Minister said he had toured 30 districts and spoke to the farmers.

Based on his report, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a package for the flower growers, he added. "Shortly a package for the fruits and vegetable growers will be announced.

The Chief Minister announced package for the farmers despite the state is under severe financial stress, which shows his concern for the agrarian community," Patil said. He, however, made it clear that he would not demand certain amount as package because the very purpose of relief was to save people in distress.

"Survival is important during the lockdown period. We will have to rebuild life after this conditions are relaxed," the Minister said. He insisted that the government has made adequate arrangements so that farmers do not face any problem due to the lockdown.

On the recent seizure of sub-standard seeds in different districts, Patil said those behind the supply of the seeds have been exposed and its Andhra Pradesh connection has also been busted. "We have registered eight cases after seizing 10,000 quintal substandard seeds of corn, sunflower and cotton and arrested the accused persons," Patil said.

He hailed the Chief Minister for announcing a package of Rs 45 crore for the farmers of Raichur and Koppal where the crops were severely damaged due to hailstorm..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro dips to 2-week low, Turkish lira weakest on record

The euro dipped to its lowest level in almost two weeks on Thursday, on nagging concern over the direction of the European Central Banks stimulus scheme following a German court ruling earlier this week.Turkeys lira fell to a record low of ...

Belarus strips Russian reporters of accreditation amid virus

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus has stripped two Russian journalists of accreditation after reports about the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country, the ministrys spokesman said Wednesday. Reporter Alexei Kruchinin and cameraman Serge...

House Mumbai airport staffers inside premises: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Parag Alavani on Thursday demanded that employees of the Mumbai international airport be housed inside the premises itself to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. Alavani, the MLA from suburban Vile Parle, where several of the a...

AP Exclusive: Trump Admin shelves CDC guide to reopening country

A set of detailed documents created by the nations top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, daycare centers and restaurants during the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020