Relief package for horticulturists in offing: Karnataka Agriculture Min

The Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday said the Yediyurappa-government would announce a special package for the fruits and vegetable growers to support horticulture activities. The statement comes a day after the government announced a package of Rs 1,610 crore for the benefit of those in distress due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

It includes a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare to the flower growers, Rs 5,000 each to the barbers, washermen, autorickshaw and taxi drivers. Addressing reporters here, the Minister said he had toured 30 districts and spoke to the farmers.

Based on his report, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a package for the flower growers, he added. "Shortly a package for the fruits and vegetable growers will be announced.

The Chief Minister announced package for the farmers despite the state is under severe financial stress, which shows his concern for the agrarian community," Patil said. He, however, made it clear that he would not demand certain amount as package because the very purpose of relief was to save people in distress.

"Survival is important during the lockdown period. We will have to rebuild life after this conditions are relaxed," the Minister said. He insisted that the government has made adequate arrangements so that farmers do not face any problem due to the lockdown.

On the recent seizure of sub-standard seeds in different districts, Patil said those behind the supply of the seeds have been exposed and its Andhra Pradesh connection has also been busted. "We have registered eight cases after seizing 10,000 quintal substandard seeds of corn, sunflower and cotton and arrested the accused persons," Patil said.

He hailed the Chief Minister for announcing a package of Rs 45 crore for the farmers of Raichur and Koppal where the crops were severely damaged due to hailstorm..