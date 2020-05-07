Left Menu
Development News Edition

Separated from 6-yr-old daughter, Jharkhand man finally leaves for home

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:17 IST
Separated from 6-yr-old daughter, Jharkhand man finally leaves for home

Separated from his 6-year-old daughter in Jharkhand for close to two months, Arjun Singh Choudhary on whom fortune smiled, left from Katpadi in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district by a special train tohis home state. Though he has to return to CMC Vellore, again for treating his wife, he is rather relieved to be homeward-bound to be reunited with his little daughter and octogenarian parents in Bokaro.

He was among the nearly 1,140 people who on Wednesday night were put on the first special train,arranged by the Tamil Nadu government on the request of the Jharkhand government to the northern state from Katpadi station in Velloredistrict. "It was a bitter experience staying in the lodge with my cash saving running dry, no food to eat and the cruel lodge owners demanding the rent.

There were 15 of us from Bokaro, who were stranded in the lodge as the nationwide lockdown was enforced from March 25," reminiscences Arjun Singh, who works in an electrical shop in his home town. He had been to CMC hospital on March 17 for treating his wife for ear-related problems.

As the Coronavirus spread rapidly, the state government sealed the inter-state borders, temporarily suspended all transport services and enforced the lockdown from March 24. Like several others, Arjun Singh and his wife too were caught unawares and their stay at the lodge got extended.

"I sought help from several quarters.. finally the Tamil Nadu government responded and the Vellore district officials intervened. Apart from making the lodge owner to slash 50 per cent tariff, the administration offered to pay 50 per cent of the outstanding bill," he told PTI over phone.

"I am happy the Tamil Nadu government came to our rescue. Now I am on myway home to be united with my daughter and my 80-year-old parents who can't take care of themselves," he said.

"I have to return to CMC again after the coronavirus threat recedes and life becomes normal," Singh added apparently relieved that his 10 day short of nearly two month nightmarish stay in Vellore has ended. He hopes his second visit to the medical town would be pleasant.

"The IRCTC has been providing us food. Due to gas leak in a chemical factory in (South Korean company LG Corp in) Visakhapatnam (in Andhra Pradesh) our special train has taken diversion. Now we are near Khammam (in Telangana state) and we hope to reach Nagpur tomorrow," Singh said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris region will end lockdown more slowly than rest of France - PM

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France would gradually end its lockdown from Monday, May 11, but some restrictions would remain in place in the Paris region where the new coronavirus is still circulating.From Monday we will...

Indian, French navies 'fully engaged' in operations to aid people facing COVID-19 pandemic ordeal: Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain

Indian and French navies are fully engaged in the Samudra Setu and Resilience operations respectively to aid the people facing the ordeal of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Embassy of France here on Thursday. From Varuna drills to joint mar...

ECB launches 'Emergency Loan Scheme' to help affiliated cricket leagues

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday launched a scheme offering interest-free loans to its affiliated cricket leagues which are reeling from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The League Emergency Loan Scheme is a...

Bihar legislative council becomes headless as terms of 17 MLCs expire

The upper house of the bicameral legislature in Bihar has become headless with Deputy Chairman Haroon Rashid, who had been officiating as the acting chairperson, having retired on Wednesday. Besides the strength of the House also gets reduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020