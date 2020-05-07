Shakeel Qazi was a cop with unmatched bravery, seniors remember

Shakeel 'Qazi' Pathan was a police officer with unmatched bravery who took part in several anti-terror operations braving all odds, his seniors remember as they paid tributes to the Special Operation Group Sub Inspector who was killed in the Handwara gunfight. Besides Qazi, a colonel, a major and two soldiers were also killed in the shootout with terrorists in Chanjmulla village in north Kashmir. Narrating the story of Qazi's bravery, Superintendent of Police (SP) V K Bhat told PTI that he used to be part of the escort party of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P N Tickoo when he was posted in the militancy-hit Kupwara-Handwara belt in 2000. "I vividly remember that in one of the incidents, which happened on May 14, 2001, when Tickoo on his way back to Kupwara, the convoy was ambushed in the forest of Didikote and Qazi got badly injured along with his escort party," Bhat, who led the SOG team as a DySP, said. Undeterred by the surprise attack, Qazi showed unique presence of mind despite "bleeding profusely" and launched a counter-attack against the terrorists, he said. Qazi, then a special grade constable, along with constables Faisal, Ashish and others spread in different directions and engaged the big group of terrorists in a gunfight till reinforcements reached the area, Bhat added. The terrorists managed to escape leaving behind one unused rocket launcher among other ammunition. "This is just a glimpse of Qazi's admirable courage and valour which depict that he valued the safety and security of this great nation over his own life," Bhat said, adding his supreme sacrifice and ability will inspire all. Previous SOG team heads uploaded Qazi's old videos of counter terrorism operations in highly snowbound and difficult mountanous belts of Kupwara and Handwara belts on social media to pay homage to him.

Tickoo said Qazi is an inspiration to police and security forces involved in counter-terrorism operations. "He ensured that terrorists are eliminated in his area of operation and peace to prevail," he said.

Qazi was born in 1978 in Trad Karnah of Kupwara district was appointed as constable in 1999 in the Armed Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said. He volunteered to work in the SOG, an elite Counter-Terrorist Force setup in 2006 to take on terrorists, and continued till his last breathe. During his posting in the SOG, he led various successful anti-terror operations. In recognition of his immense contribution, he was granted three out-of-turn promotions and rose from the rank of a constable to sub-inspector over the years, an officer said. Qazi was honoured with various medals which included Sheri-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry in 2009, Police Medal for Gallantry by President of India in 2011, DGP J&K Commendation Medal and GOC-in-C, Northern Command Commendation Disc.

He is survived by three daughters, a son and aged parents..