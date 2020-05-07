Shocked and saddened over gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam: South Korea

South Korea on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the gas leak incident at a Visakhapatnam-based chemical plant owned by South Korean petrochemicals giant LG Chem Ltd, calling it "highly unfortunate". At least 11 people were killed and around 1,000 fell sick after toxic styrene gas leaked from the the LG Polymers chemical plant in R R Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam in the early hours.

"I am shocked and saddened by the news of the accident that occurred at the LG Polymers Plant in Venkatapuram that caused loss of valuable lives and many falling ill," South Korean Ambassador Shin Bong-kil said. "This was a highly unfortunate incident and our deepest condolences go out to those affected by this tragic event. We pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been taken ill," he said in a brief statement.

The plant was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers. It was taken over by LG Chem in July 1997 and was renamed as LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI), according to website of the company. Separately, LG Chem Ltd said the gas leak has been brought under control and that the company was investigating the accident.

"The gas leakage is now under control, but the leaked gas can cause nausea and dizziness, so we are investing every effort to ensure proper treatment is provided swiftly," it said in a statement. "We are investigating the extent of damage and the exact cause of the leak and deaths," it added.

Noting that the plant operations were suspended because of coronavirus lockdown, the firm said none of its employees have died in the accident. The leak was noticed by company staff who were reportedly inspecting machines to restart the factory and raised an alarm. Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) S N Pradhan said 11 people have lost their lives due to the gas leak. The death toll from the accident could go up with at least 20 people on ventilator support. Besides, 246 people with health complications are undergoing treatment at Visakhapatnam's King George Hospital, police said in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the LG Polymers unit was supposed to reopen post-lockdown on Thursday. "We are trying to reach out to the top management of the (South Korean) company...our immediate priority is to arrest the leak and ensure proper medicare to the affected people," he said.