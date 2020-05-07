Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shocked and saddened over gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam: South Korea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:51 IST
Shocked and saddened over gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam: South Korea

South Korea on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the gas leak incident at a Visakhapatnam-based chemical plant owned by South Korean petrochemicals giant LG Chem Ltd, calling it "highly unfortunate". At least 11 people were killed and around 1,000 fell sick after toxic styrene gas leaked from the the LG Polymers chemical plant in R R Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam in the early hours.

"I am shocked and saddened by the news of the accident that occurred at the LG Polymers Plant in Venkatapuram that caused loss of valuable lives and many falling ill," South Korean Ambassador Shin Bong-kil said. "This was a highly unfortunate incident and our deepest condolences go out to those affected by this tragic event. We pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been taken ill," he said in a brief statement.

The plant was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers. It was taken over by LG Chem in July 1997 and was renamed as LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI), according to website of the company. Separately, LG Chem Ltd said the gas leak has been brought under control and that the company was investigating the accident.

"The gas leakage is now under control, but the leaked gas can cause nausea and dizziness, so we are investing every effort to ensure proper treatment is provided swiftly," it said in a statement. "We are investigating the extent of damage and the exact cause of the leak and deaths," it added.

Noting that the plant operations were suspended because of coronavirus lockdown, the firm said none of its employees have died in the accident. The leak was noticed by company staff who were reportedly inspecting machines to restart the factory and raised an alarm. Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) S N Pradhan said 11 people have lost their lives due to the gas leak. The death toll from the accident could go up with at least 20 people on ventilator support. Besides, 246 people with health complications are undergoing treatment at Visakhapatnam's King George Hospital, police said in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the LG Polymers unit was supposed to reopen post-lockdown on Thursday. "We are trying to reach out to the top management of the (South Korean) company...our immediate priority is to arrest the leak and ensure proper medicare to the affected people," he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan to start easing lockdown amid sharp coronavirus spread

Pakistan will begin lifting its coronavirus lockdown on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, hours after the country announced its highest daily increase in new cases. Pakistan, where a poorly enforced shutdown has been in place since ...

IIT alumnus-founded startup launches AI-based test series for UPSC aspirants

An edutech startup by an IIT alumnus has launched an Artificial Intelligence AI based test series for UPSC aspirants to enable them seamless preparation during the COVID-19 lockdown. The test series, available at www.excelonacademy.com prov...

New chemical accident rules soon to prevent Vizag like accidents

With several industrial accidents in recent past highlighting gaps, the government is in the last leg of finalising the amendment to chemical accident rules to minimise disasters such as the one that happened at Visakhapatnam polymer factor...

72 inmates of Mumbai jail have contracted virus: minister

As many as 72 inmates of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai have contracted coronavirus and they will be quarantined separately, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Thursday. Earlier, the state government had isolated eight prisons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020