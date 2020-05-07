Over 4,500 labourers left Arunachal for their home states in past four days: Senior cop

More than 4,500 people, mostly migrant workers, stranded in Arunachal Pradesh amid the lockdown have left the state for their native places over the past four days, a senior police officer here said. The return of the migrant workers was facilitated by the Capital Complex and Papum Pare district administrations, in consultation with their counterparts in Assam, he said.

"The administration had arranged for buses to ferry them from Itanagar, Naharlagun and Yupia to the two check gates at Hollongi and Banderdewa. The workers were then escorted to their destinations by officials and police personnel on the other side of the border," Capital Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said. The labourers, following the imposition of the lockdown, were provided shelter, food and medical assistance at various relief camps set up in the state, he said.

"These workers were mostly engaged in real estate and infrastructure projects," the SP added..