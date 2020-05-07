Ban on travel between Rajkot and Ahmedabad, ambulances exempted

Rajkot administration on Thursday put a ban on travelling to Ahmedabad and vice-versa in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The administration has allowed only ambulances and medical vans to ply between Rajkot and Ahmadabad.

Rajkot Collector Remya Mohan said no vehicles, except for ambulances, will be allowed to go to Ahmedabad and vice-versa. The move comes after Ahmedabad was marked as red zone. "We have put a ban on traveling between Rajkot to Ahmadabad and vice versa due to COVID-19. No vehicle will be allowed to travel between these two cities except ambulances and medical vans," Rajkot Collector Remya Mohan said.

On May 6, it was decided that all shops except those providing milk and medicines in Ahmedabad will remain closed till May 15 for effective implementation of social distancing and to minimise crowding in order to reduce coronavirus spread. According to the Union Health Ministry Website, Gujarat has reported 6,625 COVID-19 cases so far while the total number of cases in the country rose to 52,952 with 1,783 deaths. (ANI)