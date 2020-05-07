Entrepreneurs express helplessness in paying salaries to employees, say factories shut since March

As the nation entered into 44th day of coronavirus-induced lockdown, entrepreneurs have expressed helplessness in paying salaries to their employees stating that the factories have been shut since March. Speaking to ANI, Vipin Malhan, president of Noida Enterprenuers Association said, "Around 11,000 industrialists are here in Noida only. In the first lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked not to stop the salary of employees so we gave salaries to employees in March. Now it's May. The problem is how we will pay salaries to our employees when factories are closed since March".

"We all decided to not to give salary in April but we accept employees is our part only so we will not leave them to die in hunger. As a moral responsibility and on the human ground, we have provided them with some amount so that they can manage their living" he added. Elaborating on the other problems, Malhan said, "We have taken loans from the bank. We have requested to state and central governments to issue a guideline to the bank that our interest on loans should be deferred. Another problem is of electricity bills. Our factories are shut; no production is on, any usage of electricity still they are sending bills to pay."

The entrepreneur demanded that the government should announce a relief package. "Every association in this country is looking at government with hope including us. People are depressed, we don't know when our factories will open, and will we get any order in future? Will we get paid for the orders we have delivered before lockdown?" he said.

"We are requesting ESI to pay the salaries of our employees. This situation is a medical emergency, the government should ask authorities to pay salaries", he added. Sharad Jain, owner of Vikas Extrusions Pvt Ltd. echoed the sentiments.

"There is no production, the company is shut still I am getting electricity bill. They are sending me a bill of the amount of an average of 3 months. Above that workers are forcing us to pay their salaries. From where I will pay?" he said. The nationwide lockdown was first announced on May 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Later, the lockdown was extended and it is now scheduled to end on May 17. (ANI)