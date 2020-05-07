Kerala launches interactive health portal on COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Health Department Thursday launched an interactive portal to provide a comprehensive information on various activities of the department to contain the spread of the virus. State Health Minister K K Shailaja launched the portal and said it was opened to the public at a right time "when the whole world was going throughone of the worst pandemics and would like to know the situation in Kerala." "In context of COVID-19, the portal gives all the information regarding basic indicators through an interactive dashboard having innovative graphical features.

There is one particular section- 'Fish tank'- to generate interest among school children," the minister said in a release. The portal provides information about the number of patients under isolation represented through fish and its size.

It will also have a chat bot 'Arogyamitra' to interact with people. "The portal has a unique feature of publishing every day a technical paper to cover an important theme of the day.

It is also having a section Hero of the Week to felicitate the team or an individual who has done some innovative result-oriented work. This section is added to motivate and encourage the field functionaries," the minister said. The department is in the process of developing other features in the portal,the release said.

The minister also urged peopleto take prevention and control activities by following health advisories to ensure containment and halting COVID-19 spread..