Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,680 stranded Meghalaya residents return to state

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:30 IST
1,680 stranded Meghalaya residents return to state

A total of 1,680 Meghalaya residents stranded in various parts of the Northeast due to the lockdown have returned to the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Thursday. He said all the returnees, arriving in the state since Wednesday, were screened and none of them has exhibited any coronavirus-like symptom.

However, all the returnees will be quarantined for 21 days, the deputy chief minister said. The returnees are among the 3,000 Meghalaya residents stranded in other northeastern states -- who have registered themselves with the state government's portal or helpline numbers, he said.

Tynsong said all the remaining 1,400 stranded Meghalaya residents are expected to arrive in the state by Sunday. Of the 12 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 10 patients have recovered while one has died.

Meanwhile, the state government has sought the Centre's help for bringing back the Meghalaya residents stranded outside the Northeast. "The state government has taken up the issue with the Centre. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is in touch with Union home, road transport, railways and civil aviation ministers in this regard," Tynsong said.

The issue was discussed at length during the Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday, he said. Over 8,000 people from Meghalaya are stranded outside Northeast, Tynsong said.

"We are urging the Centre to provide us special trains or flights to bring back the stranded Meghalaya residents," the deputy chief minister said. Therefore, the decision to bring back the stranded persons only after May has been revoked, he said.

"The message to our people stranded in different parts of the country is that please do not lose hope, have patience and cooperate with the government as we will not leave you behind," the deputy chief minister said. He said the state government will allow people arranging their own transportation to enter the state but only after they inform the nodal officer and undergo screening.

"We are ready to receive them from May 11," he said, adding all the returnees will be quarantined. Tynsong lauded the people of the state for contributing Rs 8 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) so far.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway and Britain negotiators in Brexit talks Thursday -Norway Foreign Ministry

Chief negotiators from Norway and Britain met for the first time since Britains exit from the European Union to discuss the future relationship of the two countries, Norways Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Britain is one of our most impor...

Nepalese migrant workers at Hyderabad seek govt's help amid lockdown

Nepalese migrant labourers working in Telanganas Hyderabad are struggling to make both ends meet amid the coronavirus lockdown, they have urged the State Government to provide them with all the possible assistance so they can survive. Prem,...

BJP hails exercise to evacuate Indians stranded abroad as 'historic'

The BJP on Thursday hailed as historic the Vande Bharat Mission, Indias biggest ever exercise to bring back its citizens stranded abroad, with party president J P Nadda saying that it underlines Prime Minister Narendra Modis compassion and ...

Fire breaks out at factory in Nashik's Satanpur

A fire broke out at a factory in the Satanpur area of Nashik on Thursday.As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020