We got into overground worker network of Naikoo, left no stone unturned to locate him: J-K DGP
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:52 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said security forces got inside the overground worker network of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo who was killed in an encounter on Wednesday and no stone was left unturned to locate him. "Dozens of times it has happened that we missed the hideout and returned empty-handed. But this time, no stone was left unturned," Singh said.
"We got inside his overground worker network and even got the person who made the hideout," he added. Naikoo, who was active in the valley for almost eight years, was eliminated in an operation carried out by the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Beighpora area in Pulwama.
Naikoo had Rs 12 lakh rupees bounty on his head and was in the hit list of security forces. He was the brain behind major terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was a high-value target for Indian forces after he took charge of Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)
