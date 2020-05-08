N Chandrababu Naidu condoles deaths in Aurangabad mishap

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed condolences to the families of 16 migrant workers who were killed in a train mishap in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. Taking to Twitter, he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Deeply pained by the train accident in #Aurangabad which has claimed many lives. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Naidu tweeted. At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR).

The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital. The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)