Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K govt arranges special trains to bring back its residents stranded across country

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:55 IST
J-K govt arranges special trains to bring back its residents stranded across country

The Jammu and Kashmir government is arranging special trains for its residents stranded across the country due to the lockdown and will bear the cost of the tickets, even as 30,000 people have so far returned to the UT with proper regulation, the Home Department said on Friday. "Train services are being arranged for stranded persons of J-K, particularly from far off places. These trains will start arriving shortly and necessary coordination with the sending states as also with Railway authorities is going on," a statement from the UT's Home Department said.

It said the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to bear the cost of the tickets. "The returnees will not need to make any payments for their return journey by train," the statement said.

However, it said nobody should move in a hurry without passes issued with the consent of the J-K government. "Else, will be quarantined for 21 days in Kathua," the statement said.

The J-K government issued a standard operating procedure on April 30, a day after the Union Ministry of Home affairs allowed movement of stranded persons with certain conditions. "The Government of J-K has collected details of stranded persons who wish to return to J-K by providing web links for registration,” the statement said. Arrangements are being made for their arrival in an orderly manner while adhering to the norms of social distancing and undertaking tests to ensure that timely action is taken to prevent any spread of COVID-19 in J-K, it said.

"Approximately 30,000 persons have entered the UT, with proper regulation, from Lakhanpur. During this period, migrant workers, students and stranded persons from the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have already returned to J-K. The stranded persons in the states/UTs of Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Delhi have been permitted to return, in a regulated manner, with effect from May 7 and this process will continue for a week," the Home Department said. The government said it is necessary that the return is managed properly so that its efforts to contain COVID-19 do not get adversely affected.

"The government reassures all the stranded persons of J-K that it is taking every possible step for their early return to their homes. The government is fully aware of the details of the stranded persons of J-K at various places across the country, not only through the web links started by the Government of J-K but also from the data shared by the sending states/UTs," the statement said..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR to study prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 infected people to check for community spread

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, apex health research body ICMR has decided to conduct a study in 75 affected districts across the country to identify people who were exposed to the novel coronavirus infection and yet showed mild or no sympt...

Amazon Prime Video's 'Four More Shots Please!' to get third season

Just days after dropping the second season of their hit chick-flick show Four More Shots Please, Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the show will be getting a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish N...

Stopping spread from urban to rural areas key to winning COVID-19 battle: Health expert

Preventing the spread of the coronavirus from urban to rural areas where majority of the population live will be a key in the countrys battle against the COVID-19, a prominent health expert said on Friday. As people start easing back into t...

Harsh Vardhan interacts with health ministers from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka over COVID-19 situation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a meeting with health ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka through video conference over COVID-19 situation. Vardhan was accompanied by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kuma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020