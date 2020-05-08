Labourer killed as debris from hillside falls on him in Uttarkashi

A 22-year-old labourer from Nepal died after debris from a hillside fell over him on a national highway here, an official said. The incident happened on Delhi-Yamunotri National Highway late on Thursday night, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

The victim identified as Padma Bahadur was killed on the spot as rubble from the hillside began falling all of a sudden near Krishna Khund about 3 km from Badkot, he said. Police and SDRF personnel pulled the body out of the rubble with the help of earthmovers.