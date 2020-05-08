IAF Mig-29 aircraft near Jalandhar meets with accident
The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:48 IST
On 08 May 20, at 1045h, one Mig-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.
(With Inputs from PIB)
