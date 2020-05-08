Maha: Man casts doubt on co-worker after Rs 200 theft, killed

A factory worker in Vasai inMaharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his colleagueover the theft of Rs 200, police said on Friday

A sum of Rs 200 was stolen some days ago from GousiRafique Shaikh (57), a worker in a metal unit in thedistrict's Sativali village, and he suspected co-worker VijayShankar Vishwakarma (42), said Palghar police spokespersonHemant Katkar

"They would fight over this issue and on Thursdaymorning, Vishwakarma banged Shaikh's head against the furnaceof the factory, killing him on the spot. Vishwakarma wasarrested later in the day. A case of murder was registered byWaliv police station," he added.