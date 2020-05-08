Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers in Bengaluru's new township site keen to return home

PTI | Bengal | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:05 IST
Migrant workers in Bengaluru's new township site keen to return home

Hundreds of migrant labourers at a construction work site in the city have claimed that they are being kept confined at the place and appealed to the government to send them back to their native places. The workers also alleged the living conditions were difficult at the site in Anchepalya on Tumakuru Road where a huge township is coming up and flagged health concerns besides lamenting that they have not been paid wages since coronavirus lockdown began.

"We are 1,800 workers here. We are living in extreme difficult conditions. We have to stay inside rooms," said Kumar Mandal from Bokaro in Jharkhand, appealing for arrangements to send them back. Karnataka government has initiated the process for operating special trains from Friday to ferry the migrant workers stranded due to lockdown and written to several states, including Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, seeking their consent.

The news did bring respite to thousands of migrants in the city and elsewhere in the state as the government had earlier cancelled its request for special trains, but the labourers put up in tin sheds on Tumakuru Road are unsure of returning home despite no work in progress at the site. The workers said most of them had registered on the websites of their respective states to return but so far they have not got any communication either from the Railways or the government on when they would be sent back.

"We have been locked down here in this campus. There are policemen standing outside preventing us from going out. There is no information that we will be able to go back home," Habibullah, a labourer from Araria in Bihar, told PTI. The migrant labourers later made a video on their plight showing the deployment of police and them being 'confined' at the construction site.

Mandal made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to let them go home. "I urge Modiji and the Chief Minister here to let us go home at the earliest," he said.

The Jharkhand worker said no health check-up was being conducted for those at the site. Another labourer, who wished anonymity, maintained none of the workers have been given any cash ever since the lockdown was enforced in March.

"We don't have cash. The builder has confined us here and is not letting anyone go out. Thankfully he is giving us food but that alone is not sufficient. We want to go back home," the labourer said..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

FM Sitharaman launches INR-USD F&O contracts on BSE, NSE

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday launched INR-USD futures and options contracts on the two international exchanges BSEs India INX and NSEs NSE-IFSC at GIFT International Financial Services Centre in Gandhinagar through video con...

The Good Old 'Champi' Makes its Way Back into Indian Homes During the Nationwide Lockdown

TV stars bond with their loved ones over a fun champi session with Parachute AdvansedMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirChampi, the most common name for an Indian head massage has been a very personal and comforting practise passed down gen...

TN cop screening people for virus at Karnataka border dies in mishap

A police head constable deployed to screen people for coronavirus at Tamil Nadus border with Karnataka died in a mishap and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to his family. While on duty at the Zuzuva...

Couples may have less desire to conceive during lockdown: Study

Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not lead to a rise in birth numbers, according to a study which said over 80 per cent of people surveyed do not plan to conceive during the COVID-19 crisis. The study, published in the Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020