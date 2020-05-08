Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: President authorises placement on parole of selected offenders

The Presidency noted that the parole dispensation will apply to low-risk inmates who have passed their minimum detention period or will approach this period in the coming five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:18 IST
COVID-19: President authorises placement on parole of selected offenders
The Presidency said that the decision taken by the President to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional centres could relieve the country’s correctional services facilities of just under 19 000 inmates out of a population of 155 000. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the placement on parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities, which are considered high-risk areas of infection.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Friday, the President has taken this step in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries to reduce prison populations so that social distancing and self-isolation conditions can be observed during this period.

"In South Africa, as in many other countries, correctional facilities have witnessed outbreaks of Coronavirus infections among inmates and personnel. A number of countries across the world have already heeded the call by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and have released a number of offenders in detention," the Presidency said.

The President has taken this decision in terms of Section 82(1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act of 1998 which empowers the President to authorise at any time the placement on correctional supervision or parole of any sentenced prisoner, subject to conditions that may be recommended by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board.

The Presidency said that the decision taken by the President to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional centres could relieve the country's correctional services facilities of just under 19 000 inmates out of a population of 155 000.

Parole applies to low-risk inmates

The Presidency noted that the parole dispensation will apply to low-risk inmates who have passed their minimum detention period or will approach this period in the coming five years.

"This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, gender-based violence and child abuse.

"Inmates that will be affected by this decision will be placed on parole instead of having their sentences remitted. They will, therefore, continue to serve their sentence under Community Corrections until they reach their respective sentence expiry dates," the Presidency explained.

It also warned that offenders may be arrested and ultimately reincarcerated if they violate their release conditions.

The placement of qualifying sentenced offenders will take place over a 10-week period and will commence as soon as all Parole Board processes have been finalised, and all relevant rehabilitation and pre-release programmes are attended.

"Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola will in due course provide more details on the parole placement programme in a public briefing," the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

RIL shares jump nearly 4 pc as Vista Equity Partners picks 2.32 pc stake in Jio Platforms

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday jumped nearly 4 per cent at close of trade after the company announced that US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will buy a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms for Rs ...

Police detain suspected Islamic State follower in Barcelona

Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona with suspected links to Islamic State who they believed was planning a militant attack, police said on Friday.The man, described as deeply radicalized, was arrested after a joint investiga...

EU executive defends China envoy over censored op-ed

European Union headquarters in Brussels on Friday defended the blocs ambassador to China after admitting he did not consult the blocs national envoys in Beijing on an opinion piece they authored for the official China Daily but that was cen...

Some White House personnel to wear masks after staffer tests positive -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Trump, asked if those who serve him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020