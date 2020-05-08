Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik, Pradhan condole death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:36 IST
Patnaik, Pradhan condole death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Friday expressed grief over the death of 16 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra, and conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased. Taking to Twitter, the CM said he was "deeply anguished" over the loss of lives in the incident.

"My condolences to the bereaved families," the chief minister tweeted. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"Pained at the loss of lives due to a rail accident at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Pray for quick recovery of the injured," the minister tweeted. Union Minister of State for MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Sarangi prayed for the well- being of the bereaved families.

"Saddened beyond words about the loss of lives in the rail accident near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Praying lord Jagannath for the speedy recovery to the injured," he posted on his Twitter handle. Among others, BJP national vice-president and former MP, Baijayant Panda said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"Deeply pained to learn of the train accident in #Aurangabad Maharashtra early today. The union govt is closely monitoring the incident & a high level inquiry has been ordered. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the inured & condolences to the bereaved families," Panda wrote on Twitter. Sixteen migrant workers sleeping on the rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican cardinal in new row over virus "pretext" petition

A petition signed by some conservative Catholics claiming the coronavirus is an overhyped pretext to deprive the faithful of Mass and impose a new world order has run into a bit of a hitch. The highest-ranking signatory, Cardinal Robert Sar...

Swiss to lift some migration curbs, sets COVID-19 tracing app tests

Switzerland will further ease curbs on migration from Europe while considering opening borders with neighbors, the government said on Friday as it detailed the latest, step-by-step easing of limits enacted to contain the new coronavirus.Ber...

Doordarshan, AIR to broadcast classroom lessons in Meghalaya

Doordarshan and All India Radio will now broadcast classroom lessons to students in Meghalaya in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, officials said on Friday. The move is likely to benefit at least 2.5 lakh students, especially in rural areas, w...

Tesla aims to restart Fremont plant on Friday

Tesla Inc is aiming to restart production in its U.S. car plant in Fremont, California on Friday afternoon, according to an email sent by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to staff. The move comes a day after California Governor allowed man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020