First COVID-19 death in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, cases rise to 214

A 60-year-old man died due to coronavirus in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, becoming the first fatality in the district due to COVID-19, officials said. Eleven more people tested positive for the virus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 214 in the district, the officials said.

Also, 10 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of those cured in the district to 118, they said. District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said the deceased was a resident of Noida's Sector 22.

"He was admitted in a private hospital in Noida and found positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after which he was taken to the isolation facility at the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida where he passed away early morning," he said. "The cause of death was respiratory failure," the officer said in a statement.

"Total 210 reports have been received in the last 24 hours of which 12 were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 214," Dohare said. Four patients, two males aged 50 and 26 and two females aged 18 and 30, are from Sector 9 in Noida, while a 59-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man in Sector 19 also tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

A female aged 40 from Sector 10, and another aged 42 from Sector 150 are also among the new patients, he added. Besides, a 20-year-old man from Jalvayu Vihar, a 25-year-old man from Yakubpur village and a 42-year-old man from Sector Chi-II in Greater Noida also tested positive for the infection, the officer said.

On the brighter side, 10 patients were discharged after treatment for COVID-19 on Friday, according to the statement. Among those discharged, eight were from the Child PGI in Noida and two from the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida. Three females aged 27, 30 and 45, and seven males aged 27, 27, 30, 30, 32, 52 and 53 were discharged, it stated. "So far, 118 of the 214 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 95 active cases in the district," the surveillance officer said.

The recovery rate of patients is 55.14 per cent, according to official statistics. According to officials, so far 3,898 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 332 people are currently under institutional quarantine.