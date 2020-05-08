PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1887 842 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 56 34 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 563 246 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 146 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 5980 1931 66 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 7013 1709 425 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 633 270 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 48 34 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 823 364 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 132 41 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 753 376 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 503 484 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3252 1231 193 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 17974 3301 694 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 246 63 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 11 8 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1731 152 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3491 1620 100 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 5409 1547 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1122 693 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 88 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 62 45 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3145 1261 63 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1548 296 79 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 56776 16680 1824 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 56342 and the death toll at 1886. The ministry said that 16540 people have so far recovered from the infection.